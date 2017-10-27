SARTELL -- A large amount of cash and multiple guns are missing after a burglary in Sartell Thursday.

The Sartell Police Department says someone burglarized a home in 600 block of 7th Street South between 7:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. There were no signs of forced entry, and police say the suspects likely got in through an unlocked door.

The incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Sartell Police at 320-251-8186, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers 1-800-255-1301.