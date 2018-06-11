Sartell Police Gear Up for Another Year of Youth Activities

SARTELL -- Are you hearing the phrase "I'm bored" from your kids too much this summer? Members of the Sartell Police Department are looking to change that.

The annual Police Activities League (PAL) kicks off Tuesday evening at Val Smith Park.

The program is for kids ages 5 to 15, where they can interact with the officers who protect their neighborhoods, by playing kickball, floor hockey or making arts and crafts.

The Police Activities League runs every Tuesday and Thursday through July 26th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and is free to attend.