Sartell Officials Looking for Volunteers to Serve on Commissions

SARTELL -- If you live in Sartell and want to get involved in city government, there are several committees you can join.

Sartell currently has openings on their Planning Commission and Economic Development Commission.

The EDC meets every other month and makes recommendations to the city council on economic development issues. The Planning Commission meets every month and serves as an advisory board to the council on current and future land use and zoning matters.

Applications will be accepted through February 5th, with interviews scheduled the following week.