Sartell Offering Historic Trolley Tours During SummerFest

SARTELL -- Catch a ride on a trolley and tour the historic sites in Sartell this weekend.

The Sartell Senior Connection is hosting Historical Trolley Tours Saturday as part of the Sartell SummerFest celebration.

Ann Doyscher-Domres is the Adult Program Coordinator with Sartell-St. Stephen Community Education. She says the tours are led by residents showcasing important landmarks from Sartell's past.

Longtime residents are going to be the narrators on the tours. They have some spots marked out around town to show people the history of Sartell.

The tours run from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and start and end at city hall. She says given the size of the trolley spots are limited.

The trolley fits about 24 people. We need two spots for a city official and the narrator, but I do have some spots still available especially at that 2:00 p.m. time frame.