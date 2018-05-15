Sartell Native Ryan Fitzthum To Run for Mayor This November
SARTELL -- A second candidate has announced their intention to run for Sartell Mayor.
Ryan Fitzthum announced Tuesday he plans to run in the November elections.
The position became available after current mayor Sarah Jane Nicoll announced she will not seek re-election.
In a release to WJON he says:
"When mayor Nicoll announced her decision, I began hearing a lot of community support to consider running for mayor. I needed to determine if this was the right step for my family. At the end of the day, I reflected on why I call Sartell home and with those reasons needed to put all the effort possible into ensuring Sartell's success and feel I could best do so as mayor."
The Sartell native is in his 2nd year on the Sartell City Council and 10th year on the Sartell Fire Department.
He has also held positions on the Sartell/LeSauk Joint Planning Commission, Sartell Planning Commission, Sartell School Facilities Committee, among others.
Earlier this month council member David Peterson also announced his plans to run for mayor.
The mayor seat is one of three city positions up for election. The other two include city council seats held by Peterson and Pat Lynch.
The general elections are on November 6th.