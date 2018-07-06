Sartell Named Top 5 Place to Raise a Family in Minnesota [VIDEO]

SARTELL -- A recent report has ranked several central Minnesota cities as one of 2018's Best Places to Live in Minnesota.

According to the site WalletHub, more than 90 cities across the state were ranked based on Family Life & Fun, Education, Health & Safety, Affordability and Socio-economics.

Sartell comes in at number 5 overall on the list and tied for first for the city which has the most families with kids.

Kenny and Amber Dumpprope have been living in Sartell for the last three years, and are raising their two-year-old daughter.

Kenny says it was the area's quiet lifestyle and beautiful surrounds that led them to Sartell.

Just the quality of life out here. There is a park nearby our house, other great parks, great fishing on the Watab creek.

Sartell has many attractions such as parks, wading pools, the new Sartell Community Center and is in the process of building a new high school, which will be ready by the fall of 2019.

Amber says she loves that there are many kids in the neighborhood that her daughter can grow up with, and many fun places the two of them can explore.

There's a lot of kids around here, she likes to watch them through the window. There is a daycare next to us too. The hidden parks everywhere is a lot of fun to find.