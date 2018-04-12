Sartell Mayor Won’t Seek Re-Election

SARTELL -- Sartell will have a new mayor after the November election.

Sarah Jane Nicoll announced Thursday she will not seek re-election in 2018.

"It's been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve the city of Sartell for the past eight years, and I thank the voters for the trust they put in me."

Nicoll was elected mayor in 2014, after previously serving on the Sartell City Council from 2011-14.

She says she is most proud of getting the Sartell Community Center built during her term. Other accomplishments in her time as mayor include improvements to Pinecone Road, upgrades to a number of city parks, and the new public safety facility which will be built next year.

Nicoll says she plans to spend more time with her family, but will remain engaged in the community. Her term expires on December 31st.