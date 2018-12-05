Sartell Mayor Passes The Torch [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Sarah Jane Nicoll and Sartell Mayor-Elect Ryan Fitzhum joined me on WJON today. Sarah Jane reflected on her 4 years as Mayor and previous 4 years on the Sartell City Council. She is happy with the progress they made with road and infrastructure, the Sartell Community Center and home and retail growth. She is also happy that taxes remained flat. Ryan Fitzhum has served 2 years on the Sartell City Council and is excited about the opportunity to lead the city. Listen to the conversation below.

Ryan Fitzhum will become a regular guest on the Morning News Watch in 2019.