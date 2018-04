Sartell Mayor Sarah Jane Nicoll joined me on WJON today. We talked about road construction projects including the work they will be done on Pine Cone Road north of Sartell leading out to the new High School. She also talked about the Watab Shelter, Public Safety Facility and Great River Regional Library lockers. Listen to the conversation below.

Sarah Jane Nicoll joins me the last Wednesday or each month at 8:40am on WJON.