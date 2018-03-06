Sartell Man Sentenced for Sexual Relationship with Underage Girl
ST. CLOUD -- A Sartell man has been sentenced after earlier pleading guilty to having sex with an underage girl. Dante Perrault was sentenced Monday in Stearns County Court to 10 years probation. He must also register as a sex offender.
Perrault plead guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone 13-15 years old back in November.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl's mother told police her daughter was in a sexual relationship with Perrault. The two were dating between October 2015 to May 2016. They broke up in June 2016.