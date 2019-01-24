Sartell Man Sentenced for Repeated Rape of Young Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a Sartell man to 18 years in prison for years of sexually abusing a young girl.

Thirty-four-year-old David Cordova will get credit for already serving just over a year-and-a-half in the Stearns County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Cordova molested the girl from the time she was six-years-old until she was 15. The girl told an investigator that Cordova started by touching her inappropriately as early as age six. The abuse escalated by the age of 10 to include intercourse and according to the victim's statement, Cordova was raping her "almost daily at the end."

Court records show the abuse happened primarily at a home in Sartell, but also took place in St. Paul, Shakopee, Hastings, and Milaca.

He was sentenced on two charges, however, will serve those sentences concurrently.