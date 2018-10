KIMBALL -- A Sartell man was taken to the hospital after rolling his vehicle Saturday.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and Dellwood Road in Maine Prairie Township, near Kimball.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 63-year-old Paul Theis , of Sartell, was heading south on Highway 15 when he left the roadway, went into a ditch and rolled.

Theis was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.