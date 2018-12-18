Sartell Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer and Residents

ST. CLOUD -- A Sartell man faces assault charges after allegedly attacking two people and a Sartell Police Officer Thursday. Thirty-three-year-old Aaron Kraemer is charged with felony 4th-degree assault on a police officer and four misdemeanor counts of 5th-degree assault.

Sartell police were called to a home around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of an assault in progress. According to the criminal complaint, a man and a woman were attacked by Kraemer without provocation.

The victims say Kraemer came to the house with a bottle of liquor and began cleaning. The male victim later heard yelling down the hallway and went to see what was happening. The man said Kraemer was on top of the woman and yelling at her. When the man yelled at Kraemer to get off of her, Kraemer allegedly picked the man up out of his wheelchair and threw him onto the ground. The woman tried to intervene and records show Kraemer grabbed her and pushed her into another room and got on top of her again. The male victim tried to get Kraemer off the woman and said Kraemer again threw him down and began punching and choking him.

When police arrived, they say Kraemer was still on top of the man. Officers commanded Kraemer to get off the victim and he allegedly told them to tase him.

As police separated Kraemer from the victim, he began to struggle and allegedly kicked the officer in the knee.

Records show the assault started when Kraemer accused the woman of being unfaithful and calling her names.