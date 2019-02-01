Sartell Man Arrested After Report of Shooting and Home Break-In

ST. CLOUD -- A Sartell man faces criminal charges after a bizarre incident at another person's home Wednesday.

Sartell Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Sunset Avenue just before 6:00 a.m. The homeowner awoke to a loud noise and discovered 46-year-old Robert Thurston inside his home.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, Thurston told the homeowner he would pay for the broken front door and that he was on the phone with police. Thurston had called 911 to report gunshots, saying the shooting was taking place both inside and outside the home and at one point someone had been shot. He allegedly said, "guns were everywhere and police better come now".

When officers arrived, Thurston reportedly told police he had broken into the home and officers should take him to jail. Due to the report of guns, officers told Thurston to remove his hands from his pockets. He failed to comply and resisted as officers made the arrest.

Police say there is no evidence of any gunshots.

Thurston is charged with felony 1st-degree burglary, gross misdemeanor fake 911 call, and misdemeanor obstruction.