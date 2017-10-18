At halftime the score was Brainerd 48 and Sartell 0 in the final regular season game of the season. Coming out of halftime Brainerd was looking to keep doing what they were doing and control the game. For Sartell they were looking to just get some momentum on their side.

There would be no score in the third quarter. And in the fourth quarter there would not be much scoring either. There would only be one score and that would come off a one yard touchdown run from Brainerd's Abe Schlegel to make the final score 54-0. With the win Brainerd finishes the season 6-2. With the loss Sartell finishes the season 0-8 and will travel to play Bemidji next Tuesday October 24th in a play to get in game to get into the playoffs.