Sartell Hair Salon To Give Free Haircuts to the Homeless

SARTELL -- With Thanksgiving around the corner, a Sartell hair salon is providing a special service for those in need.

Headlines Salon and Spa will have four hair stylist giving away free haircuts for the homeless Sunday. Owner Tammy Zierden says as the holiday season approaches they wanted to do something special for residents in the community.

"I have a client that works a lot with the homeless, and when she was in again we talked about giving away haircuts this fall so they would be ready for the holiday," says Zierden

Along with the hair cuts, the salon is also asking for donations such as socks, gloves, hats, food and personal care items from the community to help provide care packages for each client. Extra donated items will be donated to the Place of Hope, Salvation Army and women shelters.

Zierden says while the day can get long, the feeling she get when they're finished is amazing.

"You've got such a rewarding feeling after helping them out. We had a lot of young children last time and how excited they were to have a new hair style, and how it made them feel," says Zierden.

Zierden says when they did the haircuts back in Spring they had around 30 people attend and are expecting a larger turnout this time.

The hair cuts will start at noon and go until the list client is finished.