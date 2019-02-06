Sartell Football’s Lalim Signs With U-Mary

Sartell football player Drake Lalim signed with the University of Mary Wednesday morning at Sartell High School. U-Mary is a member of Division II's Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Lalim is a 6'4" 270 lb offensive and defensive lineman. He was named to the All-District team in 2018, as well as the Central Lakes Conference Scholar Athlete Honor Roll.

The Mary Marauders were 1-10 in 2018, including a last-second, one point loss at St. Cloud State in their season opener. The Marauders will host the Huskies in the 2019 season opener on September 5th in Bismarck, North Dakota.