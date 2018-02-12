Sartell Considering Parking Lot Expansion At Val Smith Park
SARTELL -- Sartell officials are considering adding additional parking spaces to Val Smith Park.
The council will discuss the project during Monday's meeting. City Engineer Jon Halter says the expansion is in connection to Benton County's reconstruction project on County Road 29.
"Currently a lot of vehicles use the road for on street parking. With the county's road construction project the new design will no longer allow on street parking. So the intent is to add to the parking lot to replace the on street parking."
The project will add an additional 24 parking stalls. In order to do that the playground next to the parking lot will also have to be moved.
If approved Halter says construction would begin this Spring and be completed by Memorial Day.
The project is estimated at about $90,000.