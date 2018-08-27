Sartell City Council Looks to Adopt 2019 Preliminary Budget, Levy

SARTELL -- Sartell officials are starting to plan for next year's city budget.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to adopt the 2019 preliminary budget and levy.

Early projections have the preliminary budget at about $7.2-million, while the preliminary levy is over $6.7-million.

City Administrator Mary Degiovanni says there is an estimated increased tax rate of 1.16 percent.

If approved the preliminary budget and levy wouldn't be higher than the projected amounts, but could decrease before final approval.

The final budget won't be approved until December.