Sartell Celebrates with Chili Festival [VIDEO]

SARTELL - Organizers put the new Sartell Community Center to good use Sunday afternoon.

The Liberty Bank Chilly Chili Festival invited thousands to come check out the new center, take in some holiday fun and eat some great chili.

Liberty Bank CEO Mark Bragelman says they wanted to help people in the area have some fun and see the new facility.

"They want {Sartell Community Center} to be a place where people gather for all kinds of reasons and get comfortable coming here. I thought what better way than in the WInter time having some chili and some holiday fun."

Liberty Bank is a major partner with many different events around Sartell. The Sartell Community Center even has a conference room named after the bank.

Bragelman was front and center handing out large candy canes to everyone who came. He says he loves interacting with the community.

"My favorite part is all the people that come and talk about whats going in their life. Frankly, I love when people come up to me and say my family has been banking with Liberty for 30 years."

After eating chili there was entertainment by Kenny Ahern, face painting, bounce houses and balloon animals.

The event was free and open to everyone.