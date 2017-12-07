Sartell Boys Video Goes Viral About School Bullying [WATCH]

WHAT IS BEING DONE ABOUT BULLYING IN OUR SCHOOLS?

As a parent, my heart breaks when I watch Thomas Helds video. Many children continue to suffer at the hands of school bullies; something that schools never have really been able to get a hold on. Is it impossible? Are our local schools doing something about it? Are the attempts thwarted? If they are doing something about it, how can this continue to happen? Are parents to blame? When will it stop? Today I spoke with one family and their experience with bullying here in central Minnesota on our sister station WJON AM 1240. You can see a video of the interview below.