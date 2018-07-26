Sartell Awarded Grant For Watab Park Improvements [VIDEO]

SARTELL -- Sartell is getting some extra funding to help with the Watab Park improvements.

The city was awarded over $140,000 from the DNR, which the city plans to match. City Planner Nate Keller says the money will go into building a new restroom facility, reconstructing the wading pool and resurfacing the tennis courts.

We will resurface one tennis court with a versa court surfacing. Then the other tennis court will be turned into a pickleball court and half court basketball.

Keller says the money will also go into building a new playground set, but the city wants the community input on one of three designs.

Keller says the improvements are long overdue to the city's top regional park.

The existing play structure isn't what you would typically see at a regional park. The wading pool we've put on a lot of band-aid type repairs to keep it functioning and operating.

Phase one of the improvements began earlier this summer with the construction of a new park shelter, which should be done by this fall.

Keller says they are still waiting for the agreement to be signed before construction can begin.

If all goes well he says they expect construction on the park improvements to begin by Spring.