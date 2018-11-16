Santa Paws Comes to the Tri-County Humane Society [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD-- Are you and your fur-babies in need of inspiration for your holiday greeting cards? The Tri-County Humane Society is hosting its annual Santa Paws event this weekend.

This year’s theme is rustic country Christmas. Pets are obviously welcome, and you can choose to have Santa in your photos. Events and Volunteer Coordinator Kate Kompas says they see a variety of different animals.

Obviously, holiday portraits are an important part of a lot of people's traditions and we know that most people think that pets are their family members and I mean we've had mostly dogs and cats over the years, but we've had everything from goats to horses to chickens and everything else.

Photographers, lights, props, and set building are all provided by volunteers from local companies. The cost is $45 for five professional portraits. Kompas says every cent raised goes back to the animals.

...everything from feeding to maybe some medical expenses to whatever we need to keep the lights on. It does cost at least $30 a day to take care of each pet here and at any given time we have 100 to 150 animals in the building.

The event runs Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 8: 00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There is still time to register, but space is limited. To reserve a spot, call the Humane Society at 320-252-0896.