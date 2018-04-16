Sandra K. Nordquist, 71, St. Cloud

June 14, 1946 - April 14, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Sandra K. Nordquist, 71 of St. Cloud will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 20, 2018 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Sandy passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Talahi Care Center in St. Cloud. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 12 Noon on Friday at the church.

Sandy was born on June 14, 1946 in St. Cloud to Vincent and Ethel (Rosemark) Bauerly. She graduated from Cathedral High School and Winona Secretarial School. She married Bob Nordquist on February 25, 1967 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Sandy lived all of her married life in St. Cloud and was employed as a medical secretary at the St. Cloud Hospital, the St. Cloud School of Nursing and the St. Cloud Surgical Center during her career. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Parish.

Sandy treasured spending time her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to go shopping, doing crafts and making people laugh.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bob; children, Wendy (Michael) Krey of Waite Park, Paul of Sartell; five grandchildren, Kaylee and Kassie Krey, Skylar, Taylor and Alexis Nordquist; two great grandchildren, Sophia and Connor Rappl; and siblings, Susan Bergstrom and Steven Bauerly.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A heartfelt thank you to Talahi Care Center for their loving and professional care.

Memorials are preferred.