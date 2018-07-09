Sampson’s Getting His Bordetella Shot Today- What About Your Dog?

SAMPSON IS GETTING HIS SHOTS TODAY

Sampson is now a little over 3 years old. It's time for his yearly physical, and because I'll be taking vacation soon, Sam will be making a trip back to the Sam & Dani's for a doggy vacation.

BORDETELLA IS REQUIRED FOR BOARDING PETS

Even if your pet doesn't visit a boarding facility often, it's still important for you to get the Bordetella shot to protect them and other pets from contracting this highly contagious bacteria. This is a respiratory illness also known as Kennel Cough. People, rabbits, cats and dogs can get Bordetella. It's almost indestructible in the environment. If your pet is healthy, it causes mild irritable conditions. If your pet is sick however, it can cause death.

HOW OFTEN DOES YOUR PET NEED THE VACCINE FOR BORDETELLA?

Depending on how often your dog is around others, every 6 10 12 weeks is recommended. You MUST have a current vaccine that's up to date, and your pet must have the vaccine at least 3 days before coming to a boarding facility.