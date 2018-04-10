Sample High End Cocktails at Downtown St. Cloud Event

ST. CLOUD -- You'll have a chance to sample some high-end cocktails at an event on Thursday. The "Fine Spirits Classic" is making its debut in St. Cloud.

Spokeswoman Katie Hickman says the event is organized by Minnesota Monthly magazine and has been held in the Twin Cities for seven years now. She says it is a very interactive event.

People come and taste spirits from local distilleries as well as national distilleries. And not only is it an opportunity to taste a lot of different things, but it is also a great opportunity to talk with the makers to learn how it was made. And of course, there's also great bites to eat as well.

The Fine Spirits Classic will be held from 6:00 until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the 912 Regency Plaza on St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud.