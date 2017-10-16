Salvation Army Looking for Coat Donations for Kids in Need

ST. CLOUD -- Donating clothes is a great way to clear out some of the clutter in your closet while helping someone in need.

The Salvation Army is looking for coats, hats, mittens, and other winter wear. Social Services Coordinator Carla Rolfzen says they also accept adult jackets.

"We do accept adult jackets also we do provide jackets for adults the entire year. People coming to our food shelf, to our shelter and people in the community needing jackets."

Rolfzen adds they are low on a few different items.

"We collect winter wear, so jackets, snow pants, and boots to give to kids in need in the St. Cloud community. Right now we're low on girls and always in need of extra large jackets."

The drive runs through the winter and any sizes from infants to adults are welcome.

Donated items can be dropped off any weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army on Highway 10.

WJON Intern Jacob Lundy wrote this story.