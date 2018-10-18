Salvation Army Hosts Free Dental Clinics

ST. CLOUD-- If your pearly whites need tending to, then there's and event is for you this weekend.

The St. Cloud Salvation Army is hosting a free, two-day dental clinic. Community Outreach Coordinator Laura Douvier says all are welcome.

It is first come, first served. Nobody needs to bring anything. They will serve everybody that needs it.

Two dentists and six hygienists will be volunteering their time. Douvier says they will be providing everything from cleanings to simple procedures.

What they'll do is they'll do cleanings, they'll provide some dental education, they'll do fillings, extractions if they're not too intense, they'll do some standard x-rays. The only thing that they can't do is the more extensive procedures like crowns or if a tooth needs any kind of surgical procedure or something like that.

The clinic runs Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Salvation Army. Douvier says the event will cover a variety of basic dental procedures.