Saint Cloud -- After the final whistle was blown Saint Cloud Apollo walked away the winners 93-76 over visiting Sauk Rapids-Rice.

To start the first half early on it was a back and forth game with both teams building small leads but then having the other come back and get the lead back. The biggest lead was by 9 and that was by Saint Cloud Apollo but with the way both teams were playing it seemed like that big lead went away in a hurry. We would end the first half with a tight score of Sauk Rapids-Rice 38 and Saint Cloud Apollo 41. Leading the way for Sauk Rapids-Rice was the duo of Cade Milton-baumgardner and Jacob Schloe both of them had 10 points. Leading the way for Saint Cloud Apollo was Deng Diew with 10 points as well.

For the second half it was just like the first. It was a back and forth game up until the halfway mark of the second half, that is when Saint Cloud Apollo started pulling away and building their lead. The biggest lead of the game was by Apollo when they lead by 16 points during the second half. They would just keep adding to their lead up to the very end. Winning the game with a final score Sauk Rapids-Rice 76 and Saint Cloud Apollo 93. The big story of the game was the free throw shooting of Apollo. They were 19-32 from the line in tonight's game. Leading the way in the game for Sauk Rapids-Rice was Cade Milton-baumgardner, who finished the game with 19 points. Leading the way for Saint Cloud Apollo was Logan Johnson, who finished the game with 15 points. With the loss Sauk Rapids-Rice moves to 0-6 on the season and will travel to play Monticello on Thursday December 20th. With the win Saint Cloud Apollo moves to 5-2 on the season and will play host to Becker on Thursday December 27th.

The player of the game was Saint Cloud Apollo's Michael Gravelle, who finished the game with 13 points.