Sadie Lucille Harden, 84, Great Falls, Montana

May 27, 1933 - January 10, 2018

Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 19, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Sadie Lucille Harden, who died on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at her home in Waite Park, MN. The Reverend Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 1 P.M. on Friday, January 19 at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Sadie was born on May 27, 1933 in Redwood County, MN, the daughter of August and Auguste (Steinhaus) Mude. She was united in marriage to Charles L. Harden Sr. on August 22, 1954 in Springfield, MN. Four children were born to this union. She was a homemaker most of her life and worked at Fingerhut until she retired in 1995. She has continued to live in Waite Park, since that time.

In her younger years she enjoyed her gardening and raising her family

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles L. Harden, Sr. on August 2, 1986, one son Charles L. Harden, Jr., on October 6, 2010, her seven brothers and sisters, Bertha Harder, Theresa Siegfried, Evelyn Knisley, Theodore Mude, Albert Mude, Carl Mude, and William Mude.