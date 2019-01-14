Ryan E. Ritter, 37, St. Stephen

January 5, 1982 – January 13, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for Ryan E. Ritter age 37, who died Sunday at his home from complications of diabetes.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Parish Prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Ryan was born on January 5, 1982 in St. Cloud to Del and Dottie (Fuechtmann) Ritter. He enjoyed sports, but most of all he loved his family, especially spending time with his nieces and nephews. Ryan worked at the St Cloud Times for many years, was a member of St. Joseph Knights of Columbus and St. James Parish.

He is survived by his mother, Dottie; siblings, Paul, Sherry (Tracy) Ramer, Glen (Kristin), John, Lynn (Shaun) Gallant, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Bertha Fuechtmann and Paul and Rose Ritter; father, Del; and infant siblings, Daniel, Timothy, Thomas and Lora.