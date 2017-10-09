Ruth G. Mittag, 82, Long Prairie

August 12, 1935 - October 4, 2017

A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Thursday, October 19, 2017 at American Lutheran Church, Long Prairie, for Ruth G. Mittag, age of 82, of Long Prairie who passed away Wednesday at Valley View Assisted Living with family by her side. Rev. Bill Bakewicz will officiate and burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Camp Ripley, Minnesota. Family and friends may call one hour before the service on Thursday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Ruth Gervais Hart was born August 12, 1935 in Montgomery, Minnesota the daughter of Fred and Johanna (Ehmke) Hart. She grew up in Montgomery and attended school there, graduating in 1953. She moved to Minneapolis where she was employed at the First National Bank downtown. She married Charles C. Mittag on July 22, 1955 in Montgomery. They lived in several different communities until moving to Long Prairie in 1969, where they made their home. She later moved to the Prairie 400 and in 2013 she moved to Valley View Assisted Living.

Ruth was a member of American Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking, always having some “goodies” when people stopped to visit. She also liked to do word find puzzles and go to the casino. Her greatest joy was taking care of and spending time with her family.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Renee (LeRoy) Wenner, Long Prairie, Deborah McCurdy, Mound, and Linda (Will) Humphery, Minneapolis; a sister, Jewel Ehnstrom, South St. Paul; six grandchildren, Michelle Park, Kim (Chad) Bosl, Amy Albers, Kristin (Steve) Kzaley, Erin (Nathan) Donner, and Ciarra Humphrey; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, and brother Russell Hart.