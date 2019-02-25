Rutgers Outlasts Gopher Basketball

The Rutgers men's basketball team topped the Gophers 68-64 Sunday evening in New Jersey. The Gophers have now lost six of their past seven games to fall to 17-11 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten.

A pair of Gopher freshman led the team in the close loss. Gabe Kalscheur led Minnesota with 21 points, including a perfect 6-6 from beyond the three-point arc, while Daniel Oturu added added 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Gophers will try to get back on track Thursday night when they play at last-place Northwestern. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.