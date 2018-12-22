Rustic Christmas in the Barn Services Happening in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING-- A local church is offering unique Christmas services this week.

The 12th annual Christmas in the Barn is being put on by Peace Lutheran Church of Cold Spring.

The casual services are family-friendly, free, and open to the public. They offer a simple narration of the Christmas story and familiar holiday hymns.

The barn is not heated, but there will be hot apple cider and handmade candles.

The two services will be held on Sunday and Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the rustic Christmas Barn located at 26258 County Road 2 between Cold Spring and St. Joseph.