Russell C. Fuchs, 77, Sauk Rapids

July 30, 1941 - August 25, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Russell C. Fuchs, age 77, who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital after a well fought battle with mental illness. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Thursday also at the church. Waite Park American Legion Post #428 will pray at 6:30 p.m., followed by parish prayers at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Russell was born July 30, 1941 in Avon to Peter J. & Marcella (Mader) Fuchs. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam from 1963-1967. Russell married Jeanne Prom on Oct. 27, 1979 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. He was a machinist for Dezurik’s in Sartell for 43 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Waite Park American Legion Post #428. Russell enjoyed woodworking, flying radio control airplanes, gardening, visiting with neighbors, riding his motorized bicycle, playing Rummikub, and spending time and sharing bible stories with his grandchildren. He was an intelligent, dependable, kind and caring man with a strong faith who is now at peace with Jesus.

Survivors include his bride, Jeanne of Sauk Rapids; children, Christopher (Aleen) of Ironwood, MI and Sarah (Andy) Berg of Savage; sister, Roxanne Wrast of Nixa, MO; and grandchildren, Megan, Benjamin, Jacob, Nolan and Wilhelmina. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger (Annalisa); and brother-in-law, Dick Wrast.