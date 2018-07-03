Rush Hour’s Volunteer Spotlight: Horizon Health
PIERZ -- A personal-care facility is looking for some more volunteers to join their team.
This week on Rush Hour's Volunteer Spotlight segment we are shining a light on Horizon Health in Pierz.
The organization offers senior housing, remote patient monitoring, home-care and hospice services. Melissa Prozinski is the community outreach specialist for Horizon Health. She says right now they are taking volunteers for every department.
"If you want to get involved with the assisted living centers that we have, we have people coming in to play bingo and things like that. Or we're working on getting our daycare into being intergenerational so having more grandmas and grandpas coming in and read or just doing some fun activities. If you have any interest in that, just give us a call."
Prozinski says they are also looking for volunteers to help seniors do errands such as pharmacy and grocery runs. Also, they have a team that helps build ramps to make areas handicap accessible, they are in need of volunteers to join this team.
Horizon Health has some upcoming events as well that they could use more volunteers to organize the festivities.
To find out more about their volunteer opportunities follow the link below.