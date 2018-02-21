Rush Hour’s Rookie of The Week: A First Year Elementary Teacher

ST. CLOUD -- A woman with teaching in her blood is Rush Hour's first "Rookie of the Week", a 4th-grade teacher at Madison Elementary, Callie Ann-Warne .

Ann-Warne is the first one to be nominated in our new series for WJON's Rush Hour show. Each week hosts Chrissy Gaetke and Richard Leguil take a look at someone who's a "rookie" in their field, where they're from, what they're doing and what advice they have for others considering the career choice.

Ann-Warne has been working at Madison for seven months. She grew up in Fergus Falls and comes from a family of teachers. She says her father's passion for teaching, inspired her to follow in his footsteps.

"He'd always be sitting at his desk every day after school, correcting papers, getting things ready for the next day. And I'd ask him why he's doing this, and he said he's doing it for the kids. He'd say it's his joy, his passion and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else, wanting them to be successful, and putting his all into it".

Her father was a middle school history teacher. Ann-Warne adds, 4th-grade wasn't her first choice, and it made her doubt herself at first when she found out she was moved from 2nd-grade to 4th.

"I was so focused on 'I'm going to be a 2nd-grade teacher and it will be awesome'. Well, it turns out that 4th-grade is very comfortable for me."

Since Ann-Warne is a "rookie" in her field. She says she has relied on the support of her team at Madison to get her through some of the challenges.

"The team that I'm with is such a blessing to me. They help me, they're there for me. And we go and do things together, just to go out and do things. It's great, I couldn't have asked for a better team or position to be in."

Her advice to young teachers: make sure you prepare and take time for yourself.

