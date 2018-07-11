Royals Top Twins; Wrap Up 3-Game Series Today

The Royals snapped the Twins' 5-game win streak with a 9-4 win over Minnesota at Target Field last night. Kansas City took a 5-1 lead in the 2nd inning with a 4-run inning highlighted by a 3-run home run from Adelberto Mondesi. Twins' starter Aaron Slegers allowed 7 hits and 5 earned runs in 1 1/3 innings to take the loss and drop to 1-1.