Roy Charles Stein, 69, St. Cloud

October 27, 1948 - February 27, 2018

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Roy Charles Stein age 69 of St. Cloud. Roy passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at the United Hospital in St. Paul, MN surrounded by his loving family. Reverend Mark Willenbring will be the celebrant and Reverend Timothy Gapinski will be the con-celebrant. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Roy was born in Little Falls, MN on October 27, 1948, the son of Dr. Raymond and Mary Ann (Willenbring) Stein. He served honorably in the United States Army. He was an over-the-road truck driver for many years. Roy loved going on long bicycle rides with his son. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Roy was a big fan of the MN Vikings and MN Twins. He treasured spending time with his Mother and family. He had a passion for the performing arts (plays and concerts), going to movies and traveling.

Roy was member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

He is survived by; his son, Royal; his brothers and sisters, Ray, Don, Paul (Julie), Mark (Stacey), Mary (Rick) Vasek, Ruth (Jose) Gaytan, Lupe (Frank) Dzida, and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends.