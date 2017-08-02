Rox Steamroll Stingers To Take Home Highway 23 Trophy

The St. Cloud Rox destroyed the Willmar Stingers 20-3 Tuesday night at Bill Taunton Stadium. The win gives the Rox the coveted Highway 23 trophy for a fourth straight season.

Six different St. Cloud hitters posted multi-hit games, including Mason Mamerella (3-4, 2R, 3RBI) and Michael Busch (3-5, 3R, 3RBI). The Rox are now 10-14 on the second half of the season and 35-25 overall.

St. Cloud hosts Mankato for a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon. Game one is scheduled for 12:05, with the second game starting at 7:05.