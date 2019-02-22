Rox Sign A Pair of Pitchers For Upcoming Season

The St. Cloud Rox announced the signing of a pair of pitchers for the upcoming season Thursday. Both players will come to St. Cloud via the University of Missouri.

Freshman Seth Halvorsen of Plymouth was the 2018 Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year and Mr. Baseball at Heritage Christian Academy. He was drafted in the 30th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Twins before deciding to go to college.

Halvorsen will be joined in St. Cloud by Mizzou teammate Trae Robertson, who was also drafted by his hometown team, the Kansas City Royals, in the 38th round.

There are less than 100 days until the start of the 2019 Northwoods League season. The Rox open the season on May 28th at Rochester.