Rox Fall 8-1 Wednesday to Huskies in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Rox (16-22) lost to the Duluth Huskies for the second straight night, dropping Thursday night's game 8-1 in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud got the start in the game from Jack Cushing, who pitched six impressive innings on the mound. Cushing gave up just six hits, one walk and struck out eight, his highest strikeout total since he struck out nine on May 30. Jake Stevenson came in to pitch three innings in relief, giving up four hits, three runs and one walk.

Down 4-0 moving into the eighth inning, the Rox scored one run in the bottom of the eighth inning, the lone run coming on a wild pitch that scored Connor Aube.

Gus Steiger led St. Cloud at the plate in the game, finishing 2-for-4. Aube went 1-for-3 with one run scored, while Jack Barrie, Hance Smith and Bobby Seymour all tallied one hit a piece.