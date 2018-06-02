Rox Come Up Short in Front of Sellout Crowd

ST. CLOUD --The St. Cloud Rox came up short on Friday night in their home opener at Joe Faber Field in front of a sellout crowd.

The Rox dropped their first game at home 7-2 against the Mankato MoonDogs in front of an announced attendance of 2,205.

The Rox (1-3 overall) are back in action on Saturday night at Joe Faber Field, opening up a two-game homestand against the Bismarck Larks at the Rock Pile.