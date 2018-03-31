Roughly Six Inches of Snow Falls in St. Cloud Friday Night

ST. CLOUD -- We woke up to a blanket of white Saturday morning, and a late night snow fall graced central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service reports nearly 6 inches (5.9) of snow fell at the St. Cloud Regional Airport Friday night into Saturday morning.

Areas north of the St. Cloud metro, such as Brainerd, received as much as nearly 10 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service calls for blowing snow Saturday afternoon with clearing skies Saturday night.