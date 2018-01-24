Rosemary Wagner, 87, Waite Park

November 10, 1930 - January 24, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rosemary Wagner, age 87, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Sterling Park Nursing Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Inurnment will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Rosemary was born on November 10, 1930 to Roman and Martha (Baron) Lehmeier in St. Cloud. She then was married to Mathew Wagner in 1955. Rosemary worked as a sales associate at Tj Maxx in St. Cloud for many years before her retirement. She walked strongly in her faith as a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rosemary was also a life long member of the VFW women’s auxiliary 428. She enjoyed playing bingo, solving crossword puzzles, and gardening. Rosemary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Robert (Dorothy) Wagner of Clearwater, Jim (Kim) Wagner of St. Cloud, Scott (Amy) Wagner of Maple Grove, and Mark (Heidi) Wagner of Clear Lake; sister, Mildred Senczek; 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mathew Wagner; and siblings, George Lehmeier, Eugene Lehmeier, Roman Lehmeier and Dorothy Kalla.