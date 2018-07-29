Rosemary B. Jedlicka, 83, Paynesville

June 23, 1935 - July 28, 2018

Daniel Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Rosemary B. Jedlicka, 83, of Paynesville who passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. There will be a rosary at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Rosemary was born on June 23, 1935 in St. Martin to Andrew and Susan (Lang) Kascht. She married Willard Jedlicka on June 8, 1957 in Lansing, MI. Rosemary was a homemaker and also daycare provider for many years. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Christian Women, and Daughters of Isabella.

Rosemary enjoyed playing bridge, and playing games with family when they visited. She was a woman of devout faith and was very active in her church.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Mary (Jerome) Boisvert of Fredric, WI, Jason (Kimberly) of Bloomington, IN, John (Adriana) of New York, NY, Susan (Steven) Burns of Superior, WI, and Will (Brianna) Chaska; 17 grandchildren, and 11 greatgrandchildren; sisters and brothers, Helen (Wally) Sondrol of Rice, Harvey (Betty) Kascht of Kansas City, Kansas, Cyril (Linda) Kascht of Paynesville; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 1989; and brother, James.