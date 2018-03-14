Rosemary A. Cummings, 68, Clear Lake

October 25, 1949 - March 7, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Rosemary A. Cummings, age 68, who passed away Wednesday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 16, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services at the church.

Rosemary was born Oct. 25, 1949 in St. Paul to Raymond & Rosella (Richie) Pfeffer. She married Gregory Cummings on May 1, 1970 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in St. Paul. Rosemary has lived in Clear Lake most of her life and worked as a Surgical Technician at the St. Cloud Hospital for 17 years, retiring in 2011. She was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church. Rosemary loved being a grandma and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was a TWINS fan and loved all sports. Rosemary was a strong, loving and caring person.

Survivors include her children, Chet of Clear Lake, Gina (Jason) Roske of Clear Lake, Randy (Sara) of Sartell, and Coty (Abby) of Monticello; brothers and sister, Raymond (Mary) Pfeffer of Mesa, AZ, Roger (Nancy) Pfeffer of Hastings, Richard (Colleen) Pfeffer of Hastings, and Roxanne Cieslak of Finlayson; and grandchildren, Talon Cummings, Lane, Levi and Lexis Roske, Brett, Brooke and Bryce Cummings. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Gregory.