Rose Mary Froelich, 76, Sauk Rapids

September 23, 1941 - June 27, 2018

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 2, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids for Rose Mary Froelich, 76 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids with her children, Tim and Sue by her side. Rev. Dr. Yolanda Denson-Byers will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Friends and relatives may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday morning.

Rose Mary was born on September 23, 1941 in St. Cloud to James and Rose (Donovan) Studer. She was married to Anthony Froelich on September 10, 1983 at Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud. Rose Mary worked as a Service Tech, fixing appliances at Sears for over 25 years, retiring in 2002. She was very proud to be one of the first women ever to be trained in that field. She loved spending time with her family and could always be seen with a video camera, recording her grandchildren and capturing life’s memories. Rose Mary also loved camping, especially at her and Tony’s seasonal camper on Upper Mission Lake, sitting around a great camp fire, traveling and finding good bargains at garage sales and flea markets.