Rose M. (Poitra) Maness, 93, Clearwater

January 13, 1925 - December 15, 2018

Rose M. (Poitra) Maness, 93, of Clearwater passed away peacefully on December 15, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater with Reverend Dennis Backer officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Clearwater.

Rose was born in Belcourt, ND to Philip and Margaret (Wilke) Poitra on January 13th, 1925. She attended boarding school in her early years and graduated high school from St. John School. As the eldest sibling, Rose helped to raise her 7 siblings on the family farm in Belcourt, ND.

During WWII, Rose served on the home front working in the shipyards in Portland, OR and the Seattle, WA area. After the war, Rose returned to Belcourt to assist with raising her younger siblings and eventually had two daughters, Arleta and Lauren. She worked for many years as a waitress and met the love of her life, Arthur (Art) Maness, while working at a local café in Williston, ND. On June 3rd, 1957 Rose and Art married and proceeded to settle in Clearwater, MN where Art opened a Texaco Station. While living in Clearwater, Rose continued working as a waitress and eventually went on to work for T&O Plastics until her retirement.

Rose was an exceptionally strong woman, who loved her family and friends. Her home was often the center of activity and gatherings. She was full of vitality, had a quick wit, and even years after retirement was often approached by former co-workers, young and old, eager to reminisce. In her down time, Rose enjoyed trips to the casino, rooting for the Vikings, and held a special place for her beloved Twins. The years of 1987 and 1991 brought her joyful memories of cheering on her “Golden Boy”, Dan Gladden, in the World Series.

She spent her later years living at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids, MN.

She is survived by her children: Arleta (Arne) Berg and Lauren (Eric) Rice. She has 13 grandchildren: Leia (Dave) Fogel, James Daniels, Dena Rice, Jason Daniels, Heather (Kario) Brooks, Justin (Christine) Berg, Todd (Barb) Johnson, Scott (Patti) Johnson, Debbie (Steve) Dobbelmann, Jill Grosenick, Gary Grosenick, Kerry Enright and Steve Larsen. She has 13 great-grandchildren: Amber Alveraz Ochoa, Luke (Bree) Mostoller, Logan Mostoller, Hunter Mostoller, Tyler Fogel, Adam Fogel, Ally Daniels, Jonah Daniels, JJ Daniels, Devon Daniels, Kaia Berg, Veda Berg, and Farrah Brooks.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Margaret Poitra, husband, Arthur Maness, siblings: Philip “Sonny” Poitra, Emil “Buddy” Poitra, Delores St. Germain, Jeri Poitra, Marge Weis, Cletus Poitra, and Raymond Poitra and stepchildren: Betty Larsen, June Grosenick, and Shirley Sabasko.

A special thanks is owed to the entire team at Good Shepherd Community and St. Croix Hospice for all the care, love and support given to Rose and family. We are forever grateful.