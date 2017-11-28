Rose Ann David, 74, Clear Lake

January 5, 1943 - November 25, 2017



Rose Ann David, age 74, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, November 25, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Memorial Services for Rose Ann will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate. Friends may call after 9:30 AM Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in the Parish Cemetery.

Rose Ann Clara David was born on January 5, 1943 in Benton County, the daughter of Donald and Myrtle (Winkelman) David. She graduated from Foley High School in 1961 and went on to attend St. Cloud State University, earning an Associate of Arts degree in June of 1963. She worked for 3M for 25 years and retired in 2004. Rose Ann loved to travel and volunteer work where she could. She enjoyed baking for everyone and especially loved giving baked goods for Christmas presents.

Rose Ann is survived by her siblings: Audrey (Ronald) Juenemann of Clear Lake, Eugene (Diane) David of Foley, Arlene Frank of Foley, Duane (Becky) David of St. Paul, Bruce (Karen) David of Rice, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Joseph Frank.